ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – This last week has been heavy with crimes, deaths, car wrecks, and even an election. Take a gander at the five top stories that’s piqued BigCountryHomepage.com’s readers’ minds the most in this week’s Big Country Beat.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Anson man, Gary Bouton, was pronounced dead Wednesday evening – as reported by the Western Observer – after a fight for his life when he was stung by bees while mowing his lawn.

Latoshia Francis is accused of cashing in a large batch of stolen lottery tickets. The Abilene Police Department arrested her Saturday, November 4.

According to her arrest report, $7,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen from a gas station last October, and the same day, Francis cashed in a “large batch” of the stolen tickets at Walmart and received $300 in winnings.

Sweetwater police arrested Kyle This in connection to the death of Anton Brown last Saturday night. Police said they responded to an “incident” call, finding Brown unresponsive.

During Tuesday’s election, there were a lot of important bonds on which voters to make decisions.

For the City of Abilene, bonds to improve the Abilene Zoo and add two new recreation centers passed, but voters blocked a proposed hike and bike trail.

Several schools also had some big asks, including a $269 million 3-part bond from out of Wylie ISD.

A woman suffering a gunshot wound in North Abilene was taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday. Come Thursday, she was identified as a 21-year-old transient from San Angelo, and that she had died of her injury.