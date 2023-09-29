ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It’s been a week of big weather news, investigations, and city news. Here’s a dive into what you’re clicking on the most in the past week.

This week’s top 5 in BCH’s Big Country Beat weekly countdown

Reporter Noah McKinney visited the site of a known homeless encampment that seems to be causing a stir.

As a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crew made themselves busy, working to clean up heavy amounts of refuse under Elm Creek Bridge along South 1st Street in Abilene Monday afternoon, a nearby restaurateur questioned its effectiveness.

“It’s bad. I mean, I have to keep sending my employees to come out and keep cleaning. Something that we’re not even [supposed to be] doing, but we have to clean it to keep our place looking nice and clean,” said Jack Kaikratoke, owner of China Star.

Have you ever wondered what use those traffic light cameras have? Interestingly enough, they are no longer for catching drivers running red lights.

As reporter Heather Easley explained, there are new uses to many of our traffic light cameras. Now, they’re being used to locate suspects driving off from crime scenes, or finding people with warrants for their arrests and expired license plates.

Eddy Hernandez with the Abilene Police Department told KTAB/KRBC, “My goal is to make sure that by the end of the year or early next year, all those cameras are being live streamed to the police department.”

The Big Country lost the live of Breckenridge truck driver, Alberto Salazar, 43, in Eastland County this week. He died while driving a semi-truck around 3:00 a.m. Monday when he collided with a cow in the middle of the road.

A body was found in a North Abilene alleyway Wednesday night. The only identifying information provided was that the body belonged to a 67-year-old man. He will likely be sent off for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

It really is quite the rarity when a weather article breaks into the top 5, but you all really wanted to know when we’d freeze over! As meteorologist Darrius Stringer explained, it’s still some time away, but we had our first freeze in mid-November last year. Whenever that does happen, the reviews are sure to be mixed.