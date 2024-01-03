ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 2024 hasn’t exactly started off sunny side up. Instead, we’re seeing gloomy, cloudy skies, chilly temperatures, and rain in Abilene. More of this sort of weather is expected as the week continues.

These conditions will continue through Thursday, as there is just no upper-level support nearby to help clear up those conditions.

For Wednesday night, cloud coverage will increase once again after midnight, keeping temperatures from dropping too far. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 30s.

The cloud cover will also allow humidity values to rise near 100% by 7:00 a.m. Thursday. Expect foggy conditions again that morning for most of the area until around the late morning hours.

Extensive cloud cover will keep temperatures on the cool side Thursday, with highs mainly in the lower 50s. Overnight lows Thursday night will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

An upper-level low will track east across New Mexico on Thursday, and then lift northeast across the Texas Panhandle and into Oklahoma Thursday evening into the overnight hours.

This system will bring another chance of rain to the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, with the highest chance across the eastern sections.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be fairly light, though, with central and western sections mainly seeing a 10th of an inch or lower, and eastern sections between one fourth and one third of an inch.

Dry and warmer conditions are expected to return Friday heading into the weekend. Sunday temperatures may even sneak into the 60s ahead of yet another upper-level system affecting the area Sunday night into Monday.

Be sure to give yourself a little extra time heading into work Thursday morning, as foggy conditions can limit visibility.