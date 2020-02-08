Health and Hygiene take over in the key city

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – A hygiene kit filled with toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, and floss cost around $2 to make said Amy Gonzales member of the Junior League of Abilene.

She said they help keep kids feeling fresh and focus in school.

“I think giving them these packets will help them with that. make them focus, be a little more alert in class, not to worry about what’s going on behind all of that,” she said.

These kits can go to any student, but Tiffany Davis says these products are harder to purchase for some families in our community affected.

“A lot of government assistance programs, you can’t use those funds to purchase a toothbrush or toothpaste for example,” Tiffany Davis said.

Davis says they’ve been serving campuses in Taylor County for over 4 decades.

“In those 20 years we provide over 30,000 hygiene kits to the title one schools,” she said.

Donating just under 6 thousand hygiene kits in 2019, Gonzales said there’s no sign of slowing down.

“just to show that there are some organizations that do support and love our kids. no matter if they are your kids or not, they’re loved and supported.