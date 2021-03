ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District is allowing anyone over the age of 16 to schedule an appointment for Thursday’s vaccination clinic.

If you would like to schedule an appointment visit abilenetx.gov/vaccineschedule