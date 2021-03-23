Health District opening up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to all residents 16+

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is allowing anyone who is 16 or older to schedule a vaccine appointment.

According to the City of Abilene, effective immediately, “If you are 16 years og age or older, you may now receive the COVID-19 Vaccine from the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District Clinic.”

This applies to all future vaccination clinics.

The Health District clarified that the Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can only be given to those who are 18 and older.

To schedule an appointment you can go to this link: https://us1.quickscreen.health/abilene-vaccination#/screening