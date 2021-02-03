Health District to add ‘unscheduled’ line for Thursday’s vaccination hub

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District is asking the public who are on the vaccine waiting list, to call and set an appointment for Thursday’s vaccination hub.

Annette Lerma Director of the Abilene/Taylor County Health District says since Thursday’s vaccination hub will be a day earlier, the Health District did not have enough time to schedule enough appointments to deliver the vaccines allocated for tomorrow.

To make sure all the vaccines are delivered tomorrow, the Health District opted to have an additional ‘unscheduled line’ for tomorrow’s hub, meaning people who are on the waiting list can show up without having a vaccination appointment scheduled.

However, Lerma clarified, the Health District is encouraging people to call ahead and schedule an appointment for tomorrow’s hub (325) 692-5600.

Though the phone call might not go through the first time due to a lack of staff, the Health Department encourages the community to call again until they get a response. Lerma added that they will try to call people back, however, if the call was made from a cellphone, they do not have a way to return the call.

The vaccination hub is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow, but people without an appointment can begin showing up at 9:30 a.m.

Texas received 525,000 first dose vaccines this week, these went out to 344 Texas providers, including 82 hubs. The increase in the doses of the vaccines was due to a 30% increase in the availability of Moderna vaccines, as well as unused Phizer doses. This week Abilene was allocated 1,460 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Health Director Lerma, they are expecting 1600 doses for Abilene next week, and an additional number of 2,925 according to the state. A total of almost 3500 doses for next week’s hubs.

Additionally, the Health District has begun to change procedures for efficiency; They’re now leaving a message to people who do not answer the phone call regarding their vaccination appointment and leaving a direct call number, so they can reach out.

Transportation to the vaccine hub

Transportation Services Director Don Green said CityLink is offering free rides from homes and businesses to the vaccine site. This will only be available to people within the people in the city limits.

To schedule a ride to the vaccination hub people will need to call CityLink at 325-676-6287 and select ‘option 2’ to talk to the operator and schedule that ride. He added that after the patient receives the vaccine, they will need to wait 15 to 20 minutes.

“…The van will stay until the person waits the time frame for the vaccination,” said Don Green. “It will be continuous, if the van leaves, call CityLink again and the van will return.

Lerma added that the vaccines from the Health District are free and insurance is not needed to sign up.

For more information on how to sign up for the vaccine visit abilenetx.gov/covid19.

