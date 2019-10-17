33 deaths confirmed vaping deaths, now nearly 1,500 cases nationwide

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. are still rising, though at a slightly slower pace. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been nearly 1,500 cases and at least 33 deaths in the still mysterious outbreak. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – 33 deaths have been confirmed from vaping-related deaths across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The new weekly update stated that there are now 1,479 patients with lung injuries or diseases across the country.

Among nearly 850 patients that have been interviewed, 78 percent reported using products that contained THC and more than half said theirs contained nicotine.

It has been diseases that have mostly been affecting mostly young men. The CDC said that 70 percent of patients have been male and nearly 80 percent are under the age of 35.

The median age for those sick was just 23-years-old.

The 33 deaths have occurred across 24 states, with one confirmed in Texas. Ages for those who have died have ranged from 17 to 75.

The CDC said they are performing tests in urine and blood of patients to try and narrow down what chemicals are contributing to the outbreak.

For updates on this investigation, visit: www.cdc.gov/lunginjury.

