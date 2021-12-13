$400,000 grant awarded for behavioral health initiative

WACO, Texas – The Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation has awarded the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, formerly Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center, a $400,000 grant to further advance a building project.

According to the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, this project will better centralize and innovate behavioral health services in Central Texas – and comes after a generous $100,000 planning grant awarded by the Foundation in December 2020.

The Crisis Hub project would center around the development of a new crisis facility on a six-acre South Waco property – roughly equal distance between Waco’s two hospitals. The new crisis facility would serve all six of the Center’s regional counties (McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone counties) and would be the entry point into the Center’s crisis system in a centralized, cohesive location for various state-funded services and supports.

The facility also incorporates other services, such as physical health and additional substance use disorder services, to be provided by various community partners. It builds upon other projects currently underway between the City of Waco, McLennan County, and MHMR – including a medical clearance component designed to divert individuals from local emergency departments.

Under the medical clearance project, the hub would provide treatment of minor medical issues and medical clearance for low acuity individuals. The provision of these services will decrease the amount of time it takes for an individual to begin receiving care. It will also decrease the amount of time law enforcement will be involved, allowing them to return to their regular duties more quickly, and reduce the burden on local emergency departments.

The Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation, established in 1986, has been a generous contributor to the community, awarding over $80 million in grants to improve the social fabric of life in seeking innovative solutions to intractable and persistent problems, and strives to cultivate emerging talents and promising models.

Source: Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network