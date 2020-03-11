Abilene business takes action against coronavirus

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) — No matter where you go, it seems like there isn’t enough hand washing to go around. But one downtown business is getting ahead of the spread of germs that have been the main suspects in the recent coronavirus outbreak that has the nation on high alert.

“We handle their food, so obviously it’s very important for us to make sure that they’re washing their hands, they’re sanitizing, their uniforms are clean,” owner of Cyprus St. restaurant Amanda O’Connor said. “All of the facilities around the restaurant are clean and sanitized on a day to day basis even hour to hour basis during this time of high risk.”

Their main line of defense comes from Armament Shield germ killer.

“The last two weeks have been a lot of calls, a lot of quotes,” Owner of Armament Shield Jonathan Spencer said.

He said one of first questions he gets is can it eliminate the coronavirus?

“Yes, this does kill the coronavirus,” he said.

If you can touch it, it can and will be cleaned.

“We focus on all high touch points. so, menus are high touch, you have children high chairs. the tables, the chairs, the floors,” Spencer said?

O’Connor said it’s going to take working together as a community to stay germ free.

“Abilenians are educated, and they’re going to take care of themselves, and hold the personal responsibility for keeping Abilene safe and healthy,” she said.