ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene pediatric office is now offering ear piercing.

Beginning July 5, the Pediatric Associates office on Buffalo Gap Road will being scheduling ear piercing appointments for children ages 2 months and older.

The office will be using the Blomdahl medical ear piercing system, which is supposed to be safer, quicker, and more hypo-allergenic than typical ear piercing guns. The system also pierces both ears at the same time.

Children who receive the Blomdahl piercings will be walked through the following steps by qualified medical staff:

Both ears will be marked These markings will be checked and everything will be documented The piercer will santize their hands and also swab the ears with an alcohol pad Two guns with extra sanitary meaures in place will be used to pierce the ears at the same time The child will be discharged with simple aftercare instructions

All Blomdahl earring avoid harmful metals such as nickel and even come in medical-grade plastic and other hypo-allergenic options.

The Abilene Pediatrics Office offering the piercings is located at 5302 Buffalo Gap Rd #100. Call (325)677-2801 for more information or visit the Blomdahl website to learn more about the piercing system.