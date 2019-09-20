Another teen hospitalized due to vaping

ERIE, Penn. (WJET/CNN) – A Pennsylvania teenager is in the hospital and his doctors say vaping is to blame.

Like most, Anthony Mayo had aspirations for his future – hopes of being in the military.

However, he got into the habit of vaping, which has now left his future uncertain.

“He might have scarred lungs, he might not be able to join the military now, he might not be able to do this. We don’t know what is going to happen to him,” said Anthony’s father Keith Mayo.

According to his parents, when they originally took him to the emergency room, he was diagnosed with bronchitis.

“About a third of patients that are having this vaping-induced mennoitis are getting sent home. Then they come back five days later so much more sick,” said pulmonologist Anand Popuri.

Anthony’s father explained they returned to the hospital once his symptoms got worse.

Then they found out Anthony’s left lung was 80% congested, the right one 50%, and his oxygen level was 37.

A pulmonary specialist came in, who told them he had seen dead people with a higher oxygen level.

“We do know that it may be some of the components of e-vaporized cigarettes, but we don’t know specifically what ingredient is causing it, but it’s a bit of a scary time right now that we’re facing something that we just don’t know enough about,” said Popuri.

Across the nation, the CDC has confirmed 7 deaths and 530 cases of lung injury possibly linked to vaping.

It’s unknown how long Mayo will remain in the ICU.

Latest Posts: