AP INTERVIEW: China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2021, file photo, members of the World Health Organization team including Ken Maeda, center, Peter Daszak, third from left and Vladmir Dedkov, fourth from left, leave after attending an exhibition about the fight against the coronavirus in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Daszak, part of the team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested to visit and meet with. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

WUHAN, China (AP) — A member of the World Health Organization expert team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested to visit and meet with.

Peter Daszak told The Associated Press Friday that the team members had submitted a deeply considered list of places and people to include in their investigation and that no objections were raised.

“We were asked where wanted to go. We gave our hosts a list we thought about it really deeply and you can see from where we’ve been, we’ve been to all the key places,” Daszak said.

“Every place we asked to see, everyone we wanted to meet, we’ve met and we’ve been to. So really good,” said the British-born zoologist who is president of the NGO EcoHealth Alliance in New York City.

Daszak said the team has now concluded site visits and will spend the next few days trolling through data and consulting with Chinese experts before presenting a summary of their findings at a news briefing prior to their departure on Feb. 10.