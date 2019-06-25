At-home birthing center coming to the Key City

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- When it comes to child birth most moms have one goal.

“I want a safe healthy, happy baby and so whatever it takes to get to that point,” said Kelsie Schiessler, expecting mother.

Schiessler’s is pregnant with her second child and planning to have a C-section but that wasn’t her only option.

“Birthing is one of the only medical procedures you have where you actually have a lot of decisions and choices,” said Schiessler.

Now Abilene adding one more choice to the list, a birthing center, on North 20th and Grape Street, just two blocks from Hendrick Hospital.

“There are just so many people in Abilene that are turning to more natural ways of doing things and they are really looking for opportunities to have a natural birth,” said Sabrina Elliott, soon to be certified midwife.

Elliots’ new business will have two tubs, making water birth an option.

“Hydro therapy is really good. It’s basically gives the same kind of feeling as having an epidural, takes some of the edge of the pain,” said Elliott.

The building giving midwives a place to take care of moms through the whole pregnancy.

“They are able to do all your prenatal visits, all of your blood work, do your ultra sounds and actually deliver your baby and then provide the postpartum care,” said Elliott.

They say if there is an emergencies they can get to Hendrick in four minutes and they plan to start accepting patients August 1st.