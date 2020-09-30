Taylor County holds Breast Cancer Awareness month proclamation event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)— Robyn Wertheim was outside the Taylor County Court House this morning for an annual breast cancer awareness event. She told us her story about how three years ago, she felt fine, but after a routine mammogram, she found out she had breast cancer.

“I had no lump I was feeling great and just played in a tennis tournament, played in a 110-degree heat,” said Wertheim.

And after going in for her routine mammogram she found that she had stage two invasive breast cancer.

“I had 22 weeks of chemo and surgery and then 44 radiation treatments”

Even though she was scared she found support through a nurse navigator. One like Andrea Martin who also attended this morning’s event.

“I’m just there to help support them,” said Martin.

From going to doctors’ appointments, chemotherapy, and surgeries navigators like Andrea help support patients like Robyn.

“Everyone who is diagnosed with cancer needs a support system and needs an advocate,” said Wertheim.

Which is why Robyn is thankful that community leaders hosted a proclamation event.

“For the county to invest in a month and bring awareness is a great public service,” said Wertheim.

And the county was happy to present the proclamation to Elyse Lewis and the Hope Fund which supports women who cannot afford basic screenings.

“We saw that women were needlessly dying from breast cancer because they couldn’t afford the 200 dollars it takes to get a screening mammogram,” said Lewis.

And for nearly 20 years the hope foundation has been providing breast cancer screenings to women and men who need it.

“No one diagnosed with breast cancer should have to walk through that alone,” said Lewis.

For more information on how to donate or schedule a visit go to https://www.hendrickhealth.org/women/hope-fund.aspx