CDC: Pet store puppies may be making people sick

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While they may be man’s best friend, puppies from pet stores could actually be making people’s sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control

A strain of Campylobacter jejuni has been reported across 30 states with dozens of cases and four people have been hospitalized. The CDC released a statement about the outbreak, which read in part:

“Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that puppies purchased from pet stores are the likely source of this outbreak. Many of the cases had contact with puppies or were employees at pet stores, including Petland.” Centers for Disease Control

Patients for the outbreak have ranged from 8 months to 70 years old. Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever.

Steps you can take to avoid getting sick include taking any new dog to the vet for a check-up and washing your hands. The CDC has promised to give more updates as the investigation continues.

