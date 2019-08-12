Dole recalls baby spinach after random test finds salmonella

(CBS) – Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling baby spinach sold in 10 states after a random sample tested positive for salmonella.

Consumers with the spinach being recalled were urged not to consume the product, but to discard it, according to a company notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The spinach being recalled has a use-by-date of Aug. 5 and was distributed in 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The impacted product involves 6-ounce bags of baby spinach with the lot code W20308A and UPC code 0-71430-00964-2 and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach in plastic clamshell-style packages with the lLot code W203010 and UPC code 0-71430-00016-8.

Recalled productDOLE

The lot code and Use-by date are located on the upper right corner of the bag or on the top label of the clamshell package; the UPC code is located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag or on the bottom label of the clamshell.

The recall comes after a sample of baby spinach tested positive for salmonella in a random test conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

Salmonella is an organism that can sicken people who eat food contaminated with it.

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can cause serious illness, but mostly in the young, frail and elderly.

Consumers with questions can call the Dole consumer center at (800) 356-3111, which is open 24 hours daily.