ER shutdown in Monroe, Louisiana due to infectious disease scare

MONROE, La. (KETK) — According to the Louisiana Office of Public Health, the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center was shutdown Sunday out of an abundance of caution.

A patient, who had recently traveled outside of the United States, exhibited influenza-like symptoms.

The hospital said they informed the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

They then enacted their emergency protocols, and quickly determined Ebola had been ruled out as the potential issue with the patient.

Around Noon on Sunday, people at the hospital could see hospital security, wearing masks, turning people away from the hospital’s emergency room entrance.

The ER is now back open & operating normally.

At this time, there is no update on the condition of the patient in question. However, the hospital did tell KETK’s sister station in Monroe, KTVE, they will continue screening and isolation of any patient who is suspected of having the disease.

Below is the full statement sent from the hospital:

Earlier today, Monroe Medical Center received a patient who exhibited influenza-like symptoms and recently reported a history of traveling to Africa. However, an appropriate travel history was obtained and although the patient had traveled outside the United States, they had not been to any areas of Africa where Ebola occurs. We immediately notified the proper authorities, including the Louisiana Office of Public Health, and it was quickly determined that our protocols were effective and the risk for Ebola was ruled out immediately. We commend our team for swiftly initiating our Ebola protocol, which includes screening and isolation of any patient suspected of having the disease. At this time, Monroe Medical Center does not have any suspected or confirmed cases of Ebola. — OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT — MONROE MEDICAL CENTER

