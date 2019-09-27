FDA: pet food tests positive for salmonella, listeria

(WTNH) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning pet owners to not feed their dogs Performance Dog Raw Pet Food due to Salmonella and Listeria concerns.

According to the FDA, two samples of different finished products that were collected during inspection at the manufacturer tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes.

The product that entered the marketplace is Performance Dog raw pet food, lot code 072219.

It was sold to customers frozen in two-pound pouches.

However, the FDA advises consumers to throw away any Performance Dog product that was purchased after July 22, 2019.

