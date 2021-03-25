Four people being monitored for Ebola virus in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people are being monitored for the Ebola virus in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority says officials are monitoring four people who recently visited Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — two countries that have regions currently experiencing Ebola outbreaks.

The individuals arrived back in Oregon in early March and have since been in contact with the OHA and local public health departments.

These people will be monitored in order to determine any risk factor of exposure and to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their families and the community. However, the OHA believes there is low risk for people in Oregon.

“We want to make sure these individuals have the support they need to monitor their health, stay in contact with public health officials and safely get help with medical services if it comes to that,” said Richard Leman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Health Security, Preparedness and Response at the OHA Public Health Division.

As of March 24, Guinea has reported 18 cases and nine deaths related to Ebola outbreaks. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported 12 Ebola cases and six Ebola-related deaths.