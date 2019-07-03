Hamlin Hospital District ending inpatient, ER, other services

HAMLIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Board of Directors of Hamlin Hospital District announce changes to services and delivery of healthcare. On July 31, 2019, Inpatient, Emergency Room, Meals on Wheels and Physical Therapy services will cease.

Beginning August 1, 2019, services for Hamlin Hospital District will include an extended hours Clinic, EMS, Lab and X-ray services. The Board of Directors met on Saturday, June 29, 2019 to discuss and take action on the new beginning for healthcare for Hamlin Hospital District.

A unanimous vote was cast by the board to begin this transition. After many months of tireless effort and exploration of many avenues to keep all the services we are accustomed to offering, it became very evident that in order to offer the best healthcare possible, streamlining services was the best and only option.

Regrettably there will be adjustments to personnel and staffing. There are many reasons why the Board of Directors has taken this course of action. Over the past many years inpatient utilization has decreased to the point that there are many days that there is no one in the hospital. After an in-depth study of all departments in the hospital, income vs. expenses, it became very evident that Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance reimbursements did not come close to covering continually rising expenses.

A declining tax base and tax payment delinquencies have also contributed to the financial hardships. Dr. Chad White and his staff will continue to provide excellent services at Hamlin Medical Clinic as always. The Lab and X-ray will also be available at Hamlin Medical Clinic. Our excellent EMS personnel will continue to provide emergency medical and ambulance services.

The Board of Directors, Dr. White and the Medical Staff appreciate your continued support during this time of change.