Hendrick Blood Center needs O blood, only 1.5 days left of O+ nationwide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center is in desperate need of O+ and O- blood during a nationwide shortage.

Kelsey Caprio with the blood bank says that Hendrick is running low on both O types, and because of the shortage, they can’t get blood from elsewhere like the usually could if they ran out completely.

She explains that there is the biggest shortage of O+ blood, with only a 1.5 day supply remaining nationwide.

“We need you now really more than ever,” Caprio pleads.

Hendrick Regional Blood Center is located at 1701 Pine Street and will be open until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, and they are expanding hours for the rest of the week.

The blood bank will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday.

There are also blood drives scheduled at the hospital in Knox City from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and at Hardin Simmons University from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday.