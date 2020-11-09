Hendrick Health attributes third COVID spike to extracurriculars and large events

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)-The city of Abilene and the Trauma Service Area (TSA) D are seeing the third spike in cases, and Hendrick Health is stressing the importance of mask-wearing.

President and CEO of Hendrick Health Brad Holland says they have been following the trends.

“At Hendrick Health we have been projecting a rise since school went back,” said Holland.

Holland says they talked about how students will transmit COVID.

“It would be transmitted to their parents and the parents would transmit it to their grandparents and then the grandparents would end up at the hospital,” said Holland.

Even though nearly 1/5 of cases in Abilene are coming from schools, Dr. Stephen Lowry with Hendrick Health says it’s not necessarily the act of being in class.

“What we actually saw was that it did not rise immediately from spread through the classroom, part of the probably was mask-wearing and hand sanitizing steps that the schools have taken,” said Lowry.

But it has been more of a lagging indicator.

“Cases start to rise was not from classroom, but from actually other activities,” said Lowry.

Such as extracurriculars and after school events such as sports—which then brings in the vulnerable population to the hospitals—and limits how doctors can serve other patients

“That impacts other service lines in the hospital things such as elective surgery,” said Lowry.

This could put a hold on essential services such as heart or brain surgery because there aren’t enough ICU beds—which is why Hendrick officials are emphasizing guidelines.

“Just to be careful, control the controllable, do the things that they can to slow down the spread of this through the community,” said Lowry.

By wearing masks, and staying distanced.