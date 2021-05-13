Hendrick Health explains importance of Stroke Awareness Month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death in the United States, which raises the question “when could my loved ones be affected?”



The answer is – at any time. A stroke is caused by blocked blood flow to the brain and it can affect a person’s motor skills, causing a life with disabilities or even death, so it’s important to know the signs of a stroke and get help quickly. Before you see any of the early signs occurring, you can take preventative measures like watching your blood pressure, eating healthy and staying active.



May is National Stroke Awareness Month and according to Martee Tebow at Hendrick Health System, noticing symptom changes back when they were “last known as normal” could be life saving.

“When that person was last normal – so when they were able to walk and talk and everything was normal – and then at a certain time they notice they change,” Tebow explains.

Tebow emphasized that being aware of stroke symptoms and when they occur could be the difference between a life of independence or a life of dependency, Making National Stroke Awareness Month that much more important

Hendrick hospital hosts a stroke survivors group to promote awareness on the third Thursday of every month.