Hendrick Health System informs patients of what to do after security threat

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – On November 20, 2020, the Hendrick Health Information Technology Department identified a network security threat that affected patient information and disrupted the operations of its IT systems. Hendrick immediately took steps to further secure its network, notified law enforcement and launched an investigation.

Through the investigation, the organization determined that patient information may have been accessible between October 10, 2020, and November 9, 2020, including patient names, Social Security numbers, demographic and other limited information about care provided by Hendrick. Patient electronic health records were not impacted. The incident only impacted patients of Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Clinic. Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood and Hendrick Medical Center South are not impacted.

Hendrick began mailing letters to affected patients January 15, 2021, and established a dedicated and confidential call center for patients. If patients believe they were affected by this incident and would like more information, they may call 855-526-1144, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CST. If patients do not receive a letter by February 15, 2021, and believe they were affected, they can contact the call center.

Although Hendrick has no reason to believe patient information was misused, patients are encouraged to review the statements they receive from their healthcare providers for accuracy. If patients see services that were not received, Hendrick recommends patients contact their provider immediately. For those

patients whose Social Security numbers may have been accessible, Hendrick is offering one year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Hendrick Health deeply values the trust patients place in its organization and remains committed to meeting patients’ healthcare needs.

It’s an unfortunate reality that healthcare organizations are often the target of cyber security issues. While the Hendrick IT team had robust security processes in place before the incident, it is taking steps now to further enhance data security and to provide education to team members. Hendrick Health deeply apologizes for this inconvenience.