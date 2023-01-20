ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health will remain in network for BCBSTX customers through April.

Blue Cross, Blue Shield Texas confirmed their current contract will be extended through at least April 30 as negotiations continue.

Read the full BCBSTX statement below:

We continue to negotiate in good faith with Hendrick Health in Abilene. Current contracts, set to expire Feb. 1, have been extended until April 30 in order to reach the best terms for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas members.

The negotiation includes Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick South in Abilene, as well as Hendrick Health doctors and home health services, in the Blue Choice PPOSM, Blue EssentialsSM and Blue Advantage HMOSM networks.

As a customer-owned health insurance industry leader in Texas for 90 years, we advocate on our members’ behalf for quality, cost-effective health care. We’re working with Hendrick Health to protect our members and customers while providing access to quality care at affordable rates.

Previously, Hendrick Health was set to go out of network for BCBSTX customers February 1 due to a dispute over their contract and prices.



Last week, Hendrick Health provided the following statement outlining the extension:

Hendrick Health remains committed to providing our patients with the highest level of care available to the communities we serve. As part of this commitment, Hendrick has agreed to extend the current contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) beyond the January 31, 2023 date previously shared. Patients with BCBSTX insurance should keep scheduled appointments with Hendrick Health. We remain hopeful that a long-term resolution with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas can be announced soon to ensure our patients will continue to have in-network access to care at Hendrick Health.

Thousands of BCBSTX customers, employed with private businesses, local school districts, and even the City, have been waiting to see what would happen with their health care coverage as a result of this ongoing dispute.

Hendrick Health System is now the only hospital in Abilene after merging with Abilene Regional Medical Center in 2020.

