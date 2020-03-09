Iowa girl blinded by the flu regains her vision

PARKERSBURG, Iowa – Jade Delucia is a typical 4-year-old girl who likes the color purple, unicorns and puppies.

But a few weeks ago, it was entirely different, according to CNN.

In the days before Christmas, her mom, Amanda Phillips, knew little Jade had a cold.

“She was still running around and playing with her sister, so I didn’t really think too much of it,” said Phillips.

But by the next morning, Jade was unresponsive, according to CNN.

Her parents rushed her to the emergency room where she was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“For about four hours it was really rough,” said Phillips. “We weren’t really sure if we were going to lose her there. They actually had to have two crash carts in there.”

Jade was on full life support in the pediatric ICU, according to CNN.

After several weeks in the hospital, Jade made progress. But she had complications from the flu.

“Her pupils were basically the size of her entire eye, and she just had a blank look on her face and if you did anything around her eyes, she wouldn’t respond at all,” said Phillips.

Jade was blind, said Dr. Theresa Czech, Jade’s pediatrician.

“She had a condition called acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy, secondary to influenza B,” she said.

At that point the neurologist was pretty honest with Jade’s parents, and they weren’t really sure if Jade’s condition would be long term, said Phillips.

However, after each low point, Jade would bounce back.

“After a couple weeks of being home, we noticed that she was able to see, she was following people around and putting the toilet seat down, she was giving high fives, and it was awesome,” said Phillips. “So it was so cool she was able to see again, it was the best thing.”

Jade’s family is hopeful for a healthy future.

“It will be a little bit more joyous since we have Jade again., I think it will be a really good Christmas this year,” said Phillips.

Jade has an appointment with an eye specialist to determine what’s next in her healing journey, according to CNN.

Her mom said doctors will continue to monitor her development as she starts Kindergarten, states CNN.

