New pediatric therapy facility comes to Hendrick

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Hendrick Health System continues to grow, now with a brand new facility for pediatric therapy.

Hendrick outgrew the old facility, so this new building is four thousand plus square feet of therapy stations cleverly disguised as a sort of playground.

A climbing wall, ball pit, and zip line may be fun, but they also provide a special brand of healing at each station, whether it’s physical, speech, or any other special therapy.

<“A lot of these kids have been in doctors offices and in hospital rooms for a lot of their days in their life”, said Hendrick Vice President Brian Bessent. “So to have a spot that they can come and have fun, jump in ball pits, jump on trampolines, swing on a zip line, all in the name of therapy.”

The hospital expects as many as 900 patients to pass through the new center each month.