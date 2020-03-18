1  of  43
Nonprofits feeling the effects of Coronavirus

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – With closings and cancellations happening left and right the mentoring program that matches young people with adults is also hitting a pause.   

Mark Rogers President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Texas said for the time being all matches have been suspended.  

“Our big’s and little’s are not meeting until further notice. we’re working on a resource list with the national and state agency,” he said.   

No stranger a building healthy relationships with our youth, Lota Zoth volunteer executive director of Camp Able said suspending equestrian lessons was difficult but necessary.   

“We serve a population of children that tend to have some underlying health conditions that may be in the more high-risk categories,” she said. “But almost all of these children have children and grandparents that may also be in those high-risk categories.”  

But just because therapy stops doesn’t mean the horses do.   

“57 horses that want to eat every day, so that part of our operations won’t be suspended. that will continue to occur on a daily basis,” she said. 

So, whether it’s signing up to be a future mentor or helping out the horses, the local community can still stay involved when the city of Abilene pushes play after the pandemic. 

