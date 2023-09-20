COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rabid cat has bitten and scratched a resident in Comanche.

Police say officers responded to an animal bite call on the 1400 block of North Austin Street September 14 and discovered a resident had been attacked and the cat was still on location.

The cat was then sent to the animal shelter, where it was sent for rabies testing. Those results came back positive September 20.

“We are working with the health department and residents to make sure all necessary safety steps for the community are being taken,” a press release explains.

No further information has been released.