Study: Owning a pet, especially a dog, is good for your heart health

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — New research from the Mayo Clinic indicates that owning a pet, particularly a dog, can leave humans with healthier hearts. The study looked at the link between owning a pet, heart disease risk factors and heart health.

These findings came from the first analysis of data from the Kardiozive Brno 2030, described as the “only population-based cardiovascular health prevention project in Central and Eastern Europe.” The results are published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes.

For this study, researchers initially looked at more than 2,000 people in Brno, Czech Republic from January 2013 through December 2014. The researchers have follow-up interviews scheduled with these people every five years until 2030.

For the 2019 check-in, the study focused on 1,769 people who had no history of heart disease and scored them based on ideal behaviors and factors outlined by the American Heart Association, which include: body mass index, diet, physical activity, smoking status, blood pressure, blood glucose level and total cholesterol.

“In general, people who owned any pet were more likely to report more physical activity, better diet and blood sugar at ideal level,” says Andrea Maugeri, Ph.D., a researcher with the International Clinical Research Center at St. Anne’s University Hospital in Brno and the University of Catania in Catania, Italy. “The greatest benefits from having a pet were for those who owned a dog, independent of their age, sex and education level.”