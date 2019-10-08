Study suggests that owning a dog lowers risk of early death by nearly 25 percent

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More research is suggesting that man’s best friend may also be good for your health!

Canadian researchers analyzed data from nearly four million people and found owning a dog lowered the risk for an early death by 24 percent.

Dog owners who also owned dogs were less likely to die after a heart attack or other heart-related issues.

A second study covering more than 330,000 people that had survived heart attacks or strokes. It found that those who owned dogs were less likely to die from their condition.

