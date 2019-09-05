Study: Vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer’s stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price […]

UNITED KINGDOM (CNN Newsource) – A new study show vegetarians are a lower risk of heart disease than meat eaters, but at higher risk of stroke.

Researchers found vegetarians and vegans increase their risk of stroke 20% by not eating meat.

It is thought that may be due to either very low cholesterol levels or certain nutritional deficiencies.

Vegetarians who also eat fish, which are known as pescatarians, did not show any increased risk of stroke.

Some physicians point out the 22% reduction in heart disease vegetarians enjoy outweighs the stroke risk.

Pescatarians have a 13% lower risk of heart disease than carnivores.

The findings were compiled after following more than 48,000 people in the UK for 18 years.