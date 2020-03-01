Surgeon General: “STOP BUYING MASKS!”

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – Saturday, the U.S. Surgeon General sent a tweet telling Americans to, “STOP BUYING MASKS!” In the tweet Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams went on to say that, “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

The best way to protect yourself and your community is with everyday preventive actions, like staying home when you are sick and washing hands with soap and water, to help slow the spread of respiratory illness.

Get your #FluShot– fewer flu patients = more resources for#COVID19 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

In the tweet, the Surgeon General also linked to an article concerning COVID-19, the new name for the Coronavirus, which gives several recommendations on how to prevent illness, these recommendations include avoiding contact with people who are sick, avoiding touching of eyes, nose, and mouth, and many others the full list of which can be found at the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html

The Surgeon General followed up this tweet by reiterating what is stated in the CDC article and also advised people to get the flu shot as “fewer flu patients = more resources for #COVID19”