Teen heart screening: experts say teens should get screened early

MIDLAND, TX (Big 2/ Fox 24) – Cardiovascular disease is the second leading medical cause of death in children and adolescents, and there are many ways to monitor your child’s heart condition.



Experts say every three days a child will die from cardiovascular disease, therefore, heart screenings is the way to monitor your child’s heart condition before it is too late.

1 in 250 high school students is at risk of a severe cardiac condition. Experts say doing a heart screening at an early age can prevent any harsh conditions later on in life.



“We want to encourage kids to have heart screenings done we’re checking teenagers,” says Michelle Garcia, an executive director of Championships Hearts Foundation. “We can detect some of the unknown or hidden conditions; some of them are genetic, so we want to make sure that we find them before a tragedy occurs.”

Garcia says ages 14 through 18 are where they can detect any severe heart conditions.

“We’re testing hypertrophy cardiomyopathy, and the testing that we do also can help us detect other things like Wolff-Parkinson-white syndrome,” she says. “So that’s all things that are very, very serious conditions and can be addressed at an early age so that person can live a full life expectancy and not have issues, but the key is a section early.”

Other experts say doing as many physical activities can help with your child’s heart condition.



“I believe that because they’re young, they’re thinking they are invisible,” says Bruno Bastos, head coach of Bastos Jiu-Jitsu. “They’re never going to be grown; they are going to live forever, which is, of course, not true. I believe with the energy that they have martial art will be a great way for physical activity.”

Midland Memorial Hospital will do free heart screenings for teenagers on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

