The Latest: Spain defends hold on AstraZeneca vaccine

Police inspect vehicles at a checkpoint as curfew is imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in metro Manila, Philippines a year after the country imposed a lockdown on Monday, March 15, 2021. The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MADRID — Spain’s health minister has defended the decision taken by her government and other European countries to put a hold on the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it is necessary to “continue building confidence” in the continent’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Health Minister Carolina Darias said that she would be closely watching on Thursday when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) releases the initial results of its investigations into whether there is a connection between the vaccine and the blood clots.

Spain has detected three cases of people who had adverse reactions after receiving the AstraZeneca shot.

“We hope that tomorrow the decision of the EMA allows us to continue building confidence,” Darias said. “I believe it was the best decision to ensure that the vaccination program can move forward in a coordinated fashion… I understand the concern, but I also want to stress that in our country we are talking about three people of more than 980,000 who have received the vaccine.”

Spain has been very conservative in its use of AstraZeneca, limiting it to people 55 years and younger despite calls from some regions and doctors to include older groups.

BOISE, Idaho — The top member in the Idaho House on Wednesday said he’s concerned the Legislature might have to shut down if House members continue getting sick with COVID-19.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said he’s asked House members to take precautions so that the Legislature can remain in session and wrap up business by March 26.

Three House members are currently out with COVID-19. All are Republicans who tend to rarely wear masks.

Rep. Bruce Skaug went out last week, and Rep. Lance Clow and Rep. Ryan Kerby went out this week.

Two Republican senators, Steve Bair and Van Burtenshaw, have each been out with COVID-19 but are back in the Senate.

The Legislature has significant unfinished business, including approving budgets, a bill with a large tax cut, and multiple pieces of legislation aimed at limiting a governor’s powers during an emergency declaration.

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is releasing new guidance on coronavirus testing to give local health departments, school districts and others a better idea of how to effectively use various kinds of tests under different circumstances, whether screening groups of people or trying to diagnose an individual.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday the latest guidance also includes a detailed discussion of how testing can advance the goal of reducing racial and ethnic disparities in the pandemic, which has taken a disproportionately high toll among Blacks, Latinos, and Native Americans.

The CDC acted as the Biden administration announced $10 billion in funding for states to expand COVID-19 testing in schools, as part of its push to get more schools open five days a week before the end of the school year.

Testing has been a chronic problem in the U.S. dating to the earliest days of the pandemic. Ideally, testing can be used to identify outbreaks early and contain them before entire communities are affected. But the latest figures show the volume of testing in the U.S. has been going down.

LONDON — Public health officials in England say the number of people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be “significantly constrained” from April because of a reduction in the vaccine supply to the country.

A letter to regional health leaders said they should expect a “significant reduction in weekly supply available from manufacturers” beginning from the week of March 29. The reduction will continue for four weeks, it said.

When asked about the issue, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday that supply was “always lumpy.” He added that the supply from the European Union is “fulfilling contractual responsibilities and we fully expect those contracts to be delivered on.”

He did not explain whether the expected supply reductions is related to the EU chief’s warning Wednesday that the bloc would not hesitate to take action – including possible export restrictions – to ensure it receives the reliable supply of vaccines it was promised. The U.K. is on track to offer a first dose to all those in the top priority groups by mid-April, Hancock added.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is working to make a leading COVID-19 therapy available to even more Americans.

Dr. Marcela Nunez-Smith, the White House COVID-19 equity task force chair, says the administration is spending $150 million to broaden access to monoclonal antibodies. When administered early in the course of infection, the treatments can dramatically reduce serious illness or hospitalization.

Nunez-Smith says the treatments are available in 5,000 locations across the country already, with more locations — particularly in hard-hit communities to follow in the coming weeks.

The administration is also increasing its outreach to caregivers to encourage them to utilize the therapies to prevent deaths and hospitalizations.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Corrections is allowing attorney-client visits to resume within its facilities after a yearlong suspension related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department says visits can resume starting Wednesday, with limits. For example, the person who is imprisoned must be fully vaccinated and attorneys will be subject to screening, including temperature checks.

Face coverings and appointments will be required. Alaska Public Media reports that for the past year, those in the department’s custody have had to rely on phone calls from lawyers to discuss their cases.

One defense attorney who has pushed for greater access called the policy change a “big deal.”

ATLANTA — A government report suggests the U.S. is falling short of the White House goal of increasing COVID-19 vaccine coverage in poor, struggling communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report, released Wednesday, indicates 31 states are failing to meet the goal. In contrast, Arizona and Montana are achieving equity in vaccine coverage, directing vaccines to counties with more economic and social disadvantages. Three other states – Alaska, Minnesota and West Virginia – are doing fairly well by that measure, the report said.

The CDC looked county-by-county at the proportion of people getting at least one dose of vaccine. Coverage was lower in counties with more economic and social disadvantages as measured by the CDC’s social vulnerability index. That’s a measure combining factors such as poverty, education, crowded housing and racial and ethnic minority population.

The CDC analyzed vaccine coverage through March 1 and included data representing 49.2 million people who had at least one dose. Hawaii did not systematically report county of residence, so the state was omitted from the analysis.

The national average of vaccine coverage 15.1%, the report said. In better-off counties, coverage was 15.8%. In worse-off counties, coverage was 13.9%.

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials are actively looking at studies on physical distancing in schools and will update its 6-feet guidance when it has “concise and consistent evidence,” the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, said during a congressional hearing that studies looking at distancing of 3 feet in schools got underway after it became clear that the agency’s 6-feet distancing recommendation would be difficult.

“Whenever there are challenges, that’s when science emerges,” she said.

So far, Walensky noted there has only been one published study indicating students with masks can be seated as close as 3 feet apart, without increasing the risk of infection. But she noted other studies have been in progress.

During the hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci also said high school students could start being vaccinated by the beginning of fall, pending results from ongoing studies. He anticipates younger children could start being vaccinated starting by early 2022.

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s health minister says that unless at least 200 private doctors volunteer to help the public health service’s battle against COVID-19 in the next 48 hours, he will recommend the prime minister orders the requisitioning of their services.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias made the announcement as Greece announced a new daily record of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, despite lockdown-related measures being in place since early November.

The country announced 3,465 new coronavirus cases and 56 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to just under 230,000 cases in this country of 11 million. More than 7,200 people have died.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that all Iowa residents will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on April 5 as long as supply projections are met.

Reynolds said the federal government is promising a surge in supply in late March that will enable enough vaccinations to meet much larger demand. Until then, vaccinations are only available to adults in certain occupations, people older than 65 or those who have qualifying health conditions.

Reynolds said the state doesn’t plan to offer new ways to help people sign up for vaccinations, but she argued the main issue was adequate supply and not issues around scheduling.

DETROIT — A woman whom city officials described as a nurse has been charged in the theft of COVID-19 vaccines from a downtown Detroit convention center where mass vaccinations are taking place.

Saeedeh Elahi, 41, of Livonia, a Detroit suburb, was expected to be arraigned Wednesday on one count of larceny in a building, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Two syringes filled with the Moderna vaccine and two vaccination cards were taken Monday afternoon, the prosecutor’s office said.

The statement did not say Elahi works as a nurse, but city officials earlier said a nurse staffing COVID-19 vaccinations at the TCF Center was detained by police on suspicion of stealing two doses of the vaccine. The woman was stopped after another staff member at the TCF Center saw her take two syringes, Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said.

The nurse is employed by a firm that contracts with the city. No one missed getting vaccinated, Berry added.

“We have really tight controls with the security of the vaccine, from our central storage facility all the way to TCF and our handling and accounting of our vaccines by the hour at the beginning and end of the day,” he told The Detroit News. “Even when you administer a vaccine within the facility, we have a chain of custody form you have to sign off for.”

Detroit police officers are among about 200 people staffing vaccinations at the center.

“This past year has been extremely stressful for everyone,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “There is some light at the end of the tunnel because of the various vaccines. State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible. This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously.”

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has received 400,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, half of which were donated by China and the other half purchased, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who went to the Harare international airport when the consignment arrived.

The Zimbabwean plane that brought the vaccines also carried 100,000 doses Sinopharm doses destined for nearby Namibia, the president said Tuesday.

Zimbabwe now has 600,000 Sinopharm doses and plans to purchase an additional 1.8 million doses. It is expecting that soon it will get 75,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by India and 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine donated by Russia, according to the ministry of information.

Those deliveries will leave Zimbabwe far short of the doses needed to reach its goal of vaccinating 10 million people, representing about 60% of the population.

The country started vaccinating frontline staff such as health workers, journalists, immigration officials and gravediggers in February when it received the first donation of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China. So far it has vaccinated 37,660 people, a figure described as too low by health professionals. They say skepticism and anti-vaccine messages, including by some influential religious leaders, is contributing to the low numbers of people getting vaccinated.

According to health ministry figures, Zimbabwe recorded 36,535 cases of infections, including 1,507 deaths, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s government is further tightening its coronavirus restrictive measures, barring the citizens from traveling abroad for tourist trips.

One of the key goals of the measure is to prevent new fast-spreading coronavirus variants from spreading in Slovakia. It will still be possible to travel to other countries to work.

At the same time, authorities will step up controls on the country’s borders.

Slovakia’s already tight lockdown prevents people from traveling to other counties. People also have to have a negative coronavirus test when they go to work.

Slovakia has been one of the hardest hit European Union countries but the number of new infections and of hospitalized people have been on a decline recently.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 1.88 deaths per 100,000 people on March 2 to 1.65 deaths per 100,000 people on Tuesday, still the second worst rate in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The nation of 5.4 million has 342,430 confirmed cases with 8,738 deaths.

