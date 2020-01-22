U.S. cancer mortality rates hit record decline

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New data from the American Cancer Society shows the United States cancer mortality rate has hit a record decline.

In total, the U.S. saw a 2.2% drop in cancer-related deaths from 2016 to 2017 becoming the largest single-year decline in cancer mortality ever. Oncologist Dr. Brian Ulrich said he believes this is because of the advancement in treatment.

“We’ve had some immunotherapy agents available for probably five years but second-generation drugs are coming online and the trials are mature where patients have been treated, we are now seeing the benefit from immunotherapy,” Ulrich said.

Texas Oncology has several resources available for your use on topics like prevention, clinical trials and immunotherapy, for those links click here.

Latest Posts: