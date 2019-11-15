Uptick in cases of eyelash lice prompt doctor warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Doctors are warning people who wear eyelash extensions to make sure they are cleaned regularly.

The warning comes after doctors have noticed an uptick in lash lice or Demodex, which is reported in users who do not wash eyelash extensions enough or at all, KTRK reports.

This type of lice is usually smaller than head lice and body lice, with adults measuring up to 2 mm long.

Doctors said they’re similar to head lice though in that they can jump and be transferred.

This lack of cleaning leads to a buildup of bacteria which can lead to a potentially dangerous eye infection.

Symptoms of lice lash include redness, itchiness, and inflammation.

Treatment includes topical ointments, tea tree oil, and just proper hygiene.

Make sure to clean your eyelids regularly and if possible to take a break from eyelash extensions every now and then.

