ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health Abilene has announced their ‘First Baby’ of the year!

Baby Iraje, a little girl, was born at 6:05 a.m. New Year’s Day 2024 at Hendrick Medical Center on the 1900 block of Pine Street.

She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches inches long!

BigCountryHomepage, KTAB, and the KRBC family would like to wish Baby Iraje and her family a lifetime of love and happiness together.

Information on and photographs ‘First Babies’ are always shared with consent from their families.