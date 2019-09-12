White couple gives birth to Asian daughter after sperm mix-up

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (WABC/CNN) – A New Jersey couple says they went to a fertility clinic for help conceiving a child, but never dreamed what came next.

They had a baby, but say they later found out – only one of them was the infant’s biological parent.

It’s family nightmare after an IVF procedure at the RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science.

A family from Verona discovered that their daughter is not who they thought she was.

And it wasn’t until the child, whose parents are both Caucasian, was 2-years-old that she started “developing Asian features.”

The institute is not commenting on the case because it’s in litigation, but the lawsuit says the clinic put the wrong egg with the wrong sperm.

The father found out after conducting a DNA test.

In court filings, he told his wife the child was not his daughter.

The girl is now 6-years-old and her parents have not told her the truth, but they want to know who is the girl’s real father.

The 6-year-old does have a blood disorder that her non-biological father and mother don’t carry.

In this case, the couple involved has since divorced.

The lawsuit seeks damages from the RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science.