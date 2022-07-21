ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since the 2022 year began, Texas health officials have reported a noticeable increase in HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and syphilis. Officials note that there is not an outbreak in the sexually transmitted infections (STI). To err on the side of caution, there are several free testing clinics for the STIs happening through September.

The free testing for these STIs is through the Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas DSHS).

While a phlebotomist is only testing for HIV and syphilis, Big Country AIDS Resources (BCAR) told KTAB/KRBC they will refer the patient to another clinic should more testing be needed.

According to BCAR, anybody can be tested, completely free of charge. Any gender or gender identity is welcomed, as well as age. Patients younger than 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Between Mercy Health Care Center, Betty Hardwick Center, Texas Health and Human Services and Big Country AIDS Resources, free clinics are offered every Monday through the end of September. The next clinic will be held Monday, July 25 at BCAR, located at 402 Butternut Street.

Here is a list of other free STI testing:

Monday, July 25 BCAR 402 Butternut Street Monday, August 1 Mercy Health Care Center 1902 Shelton Street Monday, August 8 Betty Hardwick Center 2616 South Clack Street Monday, August 15 Texas DSHS 4601 South 1st Street, Suite L Monday, August 22 BCAR 402 Butternut Street Monday, August 29 Mercy Health Care Center 1902 Shelton Street Monday, September 12 Betty Hardwick Center 2616 South Clack Street Monday, September 19 Texas DSHS 4601 South 1st Street, Suite L Monday, September 26 BCAR 402 Butternut Street

Those interested in free HIV and syphilis tests are encouraged to call (817) 845-2012 to make an appointment.