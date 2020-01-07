Health officials report third vaping-related death in Texas

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. That includes 37 deaths in 24 states. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Health officials say a woman has become the third person in Texas to die from a lung disease associated with a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses.

The Galveston County Health District said Monday the woman, who was 30 to 35 years old, died on Dec. 29 at a local hospital.

Officials say the woman was a resident of Galveston County, located southeast of Houston, but declined to release any further details about her.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported nearly 2,600 vaping-related illnesses and at least 55 deaths nationwide.

In Texas, officials have reported 236 vaping-related illnesses.