ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It’s been about a week since an Abilene mother was arrested, accused of severely injuring her newborn. In the wake of that disturbing account, a local clinician is pushing a critical need for support and awareness of maternal mental health, especially as the city reflects on one year as a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.

Hailey Frazier, LPA, PMH-C is the owner and clinician at Grounded Roots Family Development Center in Abilene. Highlighting various postpartum mood disorders that can affect new mothers, she listed postpartum anxiety, OCD, bipolar disorder, and even psychosis as all possible disorders that can be developed after or during pregnancy.

Anxiety and Depression Association of America: Postpartum disorders (trib.al/52M84ga)

Frazier’s interest in this issue comes from a personal connection, “Even having a master’s degree in psychology, I did not know what was going on with me after I had my first baby, and I was having some really scary thoughts that I didn’t share with anyone, and I don’t want other mothers to have to go through that.”

Neither Frazier nor BigCountryHomepage.com claims to diagnose anyone of a postpartum mood disorder, but to respond to comments to a report which included questions and accusations of postpartum depression.

“We have to support moms, and healthy moms don’t hurt their babies,” Frazier stressed, emphasizing the need to create supportive environments for mothers.

Postpartum mood or anxiety disorders affects one in five women regardless of prior mental health conditions, but what can be done? Frazier suggested active support of struggling mothers, non-judgmental listening, and helping them access necessary resources.

Various risk factors contribute to the development of postpartum depression (PPD), and it’s important to take note of the early signs and symptoms of postpartum mood disorders. Early recognition, screening, and treatment can prevent a horrible mistake and even save a life.

Warning signs for those disorders may include sudden sadness, uncharacteristic anger, feelings of being unable to care for the baby, or intrusive thoughts – even ones related to harming the baby. Additional symptoms include:

Postpartum Depression Severe mood swings, excessive crying, difficulty bonding with baby, change in diet & sleep, Overwhelming loss of energy, thoughts of harming yourself or baby

Postpartum anxiety Inability to relax, thoughts of worse-case scenarios, obsessing over irrational fears, trouble sitting still, shortness of breath, disrupted sleep

Postpartum OCD Intrusive thoughts, compulsions, feeling a sense of horror about obsessions, fear of being alone with baby, hypervigilance in protecting baby, uncommon thoughts but unlikely to act on them

Postpartum bipolar disorder Periods of severe mood changes, rapid speech, little need for sleep, trouble concentrating, impulsiveness, overconfidence

Postpartum psychosis Feeling confused or lost, obsessive thoughts about baby, hallucinations, sleep problems or having too much energy, feeling paranoid, attempts to harm yourself or baby

Baby blues Mood swings, crying, feeling overwhelmed, change in appetite, change in sleep patterns, anxiety



Reflecting on a broader community role, Frazier raised concerns about systemic support for families during the postpartum period, and specifically this family, “We all have a part to play and as a community we’ve failed this mother.”

“If we are going to promote Abilene as being a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, we have to also promote it as a sanctuary city for mothers, because without the mother’s wellness, a child cannot be well,” said Frazier.

By a vote, Abilene approved a Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance in November 2022. The official ordinance reading in part: “Abortion at all times and at all stages of pregnancy is declared to be an act of murder unless the mother’s life is in danger.”

Most recently, the language in this ordinance has been called to be restructured. If approved, ‘abortion-inducing drugs’ within city limits could be decriminalized under very specific circumstances.

Frazier provided BigCountryHomepage.com with the statement below:

Addressing available support, Frazier highly recommended postpartum.net, an accessible resource offering around-the-clock help not only to struggling moms but also to their loved ones. This service connects the user with local volunteers for the best available resources.

Postpartumdepression.org says PPD varies in duration, but generally lasts between three and six months. Despite its prevalence, nearly 50% of affected mothers remain undiagnosed by health professionals. However, 80% of women with PPD achieve full recovery with proper treatment. Worldwide, the literature cited that Native American women were 16.6% more likely to develop PPD.

Additional studies have shown that men can suffer a condition known as paternal postpartum depression (PPPD), which more commonly presents itself when the father’s partner suffers from PPD. Symptoms of PPPD include continual lack of sleep, lack of support from loved ones, a history of depression, feelings of exclusion or disconnection from mom and baby, and more.