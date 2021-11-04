Hearing Center in Abilene hosts a “Hear for the Holidays” giveaway event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Holland Hearing Center has a new competition it calls: “Hear for the Holidays.” The competition allows for one nominated Abilenian to win a free pair of hearing aids, plus audiological care.

Residents are invited to nominate a deserving hard-of-hearing person here.

Nominations close November 30 at 6:00 p.m. Holland Hearing Center says its winner will be announced shortly after.

“Hearing is something that a lot of us take for granted. It’s only when you lose it that you realize how important it is to your everyday function… Our Hear for the Holidays giveaway is an opportunity to change one local person’s life for the better, helping them to reconnect with their friends and loved ones this winter.” Kelsi Mangrem Au.D., the owner of Holland Hearing Center

While studies are still being conducted, hearing aids are commonly used as a preventative measure. According to Holland Hearing Center, they are used to decrease, “risk of cognitive decline and other long-term side effects as a result of a lack of auditory stimulation to the brain.”

Holland Hearing Center is located at 7 Hospital Drive, and is accepting appointments.