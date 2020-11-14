‘Heart for the Arts’ raising money for Abilene art programs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council is working to raise money for its ‘Hearts for the Arts’ grant program.

“This year is different because like everywhere else, our organizations are really having to be creative and to do virtual programing,” says Lynn Barnett, Executive Director of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

The money for their ‘Hearts for the Arts’ program is normally raised during their annual arts luncheon, which was canceled this year.

“We thought it would be fun and a good idea to partner with with one of our local artisans, and her name is Sabrina Davis,” says Barnett.

Sabrina’s brownies, cinnamon rolls and chocolate croissants are all offered as incentives to renew and upgrade memberships.

“I believe what I do is art,” says Davis.

For Davis, the fundraiser is an opportunity to showcase her work while helping the community.

“Art is so incredibly important, and art comes in all different forms of media. Just to be able to give a little bit back is incredible,” says Davis.

Starting next week, the ‘Hearts for the Arts’ program will have $30 gift cards that you can give out as gifts.

The cards will be good for a dozen mini cinnamon rolls from Sabrina’s Bakery.

Half the proceeds will go to ‘Hearts for the Arts.’