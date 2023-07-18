ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, Wylie High School (WHS) lost a staple in their hallways. 16-year-old Kyle Rush passed away after a rollover car wreck last Friday. However, his memory won’t be forgotten, as Wylie High’s principal reflects on the positive influence he had in their hallways.

“He was a boy who loved Jesus, that loved life and loved his friends,” lamented WHS’s Principal Reagan Berry.

While the hallways may seem a little quieter this upcoming school year, Principal Berry said she believes his zeal for life won’t be lost among the students and faculty.

Kyle Rush via the Rush family

“He didn’t know a stranger,” Principal Berry said. “Everyone he came in contact with, he was kind and treated them like he treated everybody else.”

Speaking with KTAB/KRBC after her first full year as Wylie High School’s principal, Berry said she knew right away Kyle Rush was someone who made a difference at the school.

“He showed me he was going to be a fun kid,” recalled Principal Berry. “He was lovable, had a zeal for life, everybody in the school knew who he was. He was a lot of fun in the student section, you know, attended all the games, and was a big fan.”

Watching from afar, Berry said Rush was an entertainer, recounting one of her favorite memories of him “putting on a show” in Wylie’s welding shop for her.

“One of my first memories of him is, you know high school kids, they love to do ghost pepper challenges,” Principal Berry was reminded. “They drive their teachers and the administrators crazy, and of course, Kyle partook in that. Those are things that makes high school fun.”

Principal Berry said Rush was a very talented, respectful, and mature 16-year-old who loved his time playing football, welding, but even more than that: His Jeep.

Kyle Rush and Jeep, via the Rush family

Not only was he a “big personality,” Principal Berry said there was another trait that stood out even more.

“There was a presence and a leadership quality… A lot of times, the best leaders don’t even realize the impact that they have,” examined Principal Berry.

That sentiment rang true Monday morning, as the principal received an email from another student who praised Kyle’s ability and love for his peers, and hoped the students would continue to love life just as he did.

Principal Berry continued, telling KTAB/KRBC that Kyle truly embraced being the “heartbeat of the Wylie hallways.”

She then praised Rush, saying he wanted to be an organ donor, and prayed that whoever is a perfect match might share that same fervor for life Kyle did.

The Rush family is inviting members of the community who knew Kyle to a celebration of life in their hometown of Canton, Texas. The celebration is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at the First Baptist Church in Canton. The family asks that no one wear black to the event as they celebrate his life.

The Rush family has a GoFundMe page, asking all who are able to help pay hospital bills and other necessary expenses.