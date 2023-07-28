ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After announcing its closure last month, McKay’s Bakery has been busy nonstop. Owner Amy Riley said the support has been amazing, and they’ve been waking up earlier to ensure they have enough pastries to go around.

“The things that are very uniquely McKay’s I can’t keep on the shelf. Honey slices, Neiman Marcus cookies, the harvest muffins, I think we made like 28 dozen this morning,” Riley explained.

Her tireless work gives folks like Cheyenne Ryan a chance to take one last bite of their favorite McKay’s Bakery pastry.

“Chocolate Boston cream pie, it’s the best thing ever. Sadly, they’re sold out today, so we’re going with the double chocolate,” shared Ryan.

The taste was a little bittersweet for Ryan since McKay’s was the bakery that made her wedding cake.

“It was amazing, everything we wanted. It’s sad that they’re closing, and we don’t get to do that again,” explained Ryan.

Others like Sonya Quinn have been loyal customers for years.

“I lived in Abilene all my life, and I’d probably been here. I don’t know, I’d say ten years at least,” expressed Quinn.

Riley said her parents, Bobby and Dianne Green, founded McKay’s back in 1991. With the bakery coming to a close, Green put on her apron once again to help decorate cakes.

“My mom is gracious enough to lend me her time one more time, one last time,” said Riley.

Green recalled what it was like when she ran the bakery.

“This is very cathartic for me to be able to do it one more time and to be able to do it with my daughter. That’s really special,” explained Green.

She was surprised at just how much McKay’s Bakery is loved and has reached so many families.

“We had no idea we’d ever be this popular. He [her husband] enjoyed doing what he did, and I enjoyed my part of it. I learned how to feed my soul, and that’s what you’re supposed to do,” said Green.

Green shared that the family is ready to say goodbye.

“I love the people, and I loved being part of their celebrations. I think Amy has said the same thing. It’s a community and a family all in itself,” said Green.

Riley shared she is thankful to the community for making their final days in business special.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the outcry of people that were just so encouraging, sharing their stories,” explained Riley.

McKay’s will officially close its doors on July 29, 2023, but the memories made will carry on its legacy.