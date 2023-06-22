ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many gathered Thursday morning on June 22 for the Abilene City Council’s decision of the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance passed in November. Today’s meeting discussed items to be clarified or amended to address unintended consequences.

Many Abilene residents, such as Amy Boone, shared their grievances and support for the ordinance.

“In declaration three regarding medications the FDA has deemed the named drugs safe, and the justice department has said that local or state entities cannot say a safe medication is unlawful so that part of the ordinance seems to be an error,” Boone said. “There’s a section that it would be illegal to transport someone to a place that provides abortion care which would be another state. Interstate travel is a protected constitutional right. How would a city ordinance go against a constitutional right?”

Abilene resident Madeline Mangrum shared her story of parenthood through adoption.

“In 2007, a teenage boy impregnated several 14-year-old girls and most of the girls chose to abort their babies, but one mother refused to let her daughter give in to peer pressure. I was in the hospital room when the moment my daughter came into the world. She’s here today. She’s back there. She’s 15 years old,” Mangrum said.

April Brannen, an Abilene resident, shared her story after suffering from ovarian cysts. Cytotec, a drug that can be used for abortion practices, has been a part of the heated discussion regarding sanctuary city debates. Brannen shared a different perspective on how this ordinance has affected her recovery.

“After I recovered, I followed up with my doctor and she said even though I wasn’t pregnant, and the intention of the ordinance was to ban abortions, the vague and misleading wording of the ordinance does not make that clear enough so pharmacies in town were unwilling to fill Cytotec pregnant or not,” Branned shared.

Meanwhile, advocates of the ordinance stood by what was originally passed in November, such as the Pastor of FoutainGate Fellowship Church and the Founder of Project Destiny Abilene Scott Beard.

“I would advise this council to stand down in regard to making any changes or any modifications that would negatively affect the integrity of the ordinance in any way,” Beard shared.

“I really don’t understand how a city can consider amending something that has become law,” said an Abilene resident.

After people from both sides shared their thoughts, it was time for city council members to share their approach moving forward. According to Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna, repeal is not likely.

“That’s why we wrote the agenda title the way we did is that council has no desire to that I’ve heard expressed to repeal this ordinance,” Hanna explained.

Abilene City Council Place 5 Kyle McAlister stated that the ordinance needed some small changes.

“That’s my concern is some of the vagueness of some of this information that I believe needs to be tweaked a little bit. Do I believe that we need to repeal? No,” McAlister expressed.

City Council Place 4 Brian Yates shared a similar stance as McAlister.

“You can’t litigate intent when the letter is unclear. We’re charged with the responsibility of crafting the law so that the letter of the law can be followed,” Yates added.

Like other ordinances in the City of Abilene, the newly passed Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance has the possibility of being amended. With that said, a subcommittee is being considered as to how this ordinance will be enforced moving forward.