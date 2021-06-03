City of Abilene workers continue patching potholes through rain

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With recent rains bringing fresh potholes to Abilene roads, city workers say more rain in the forecast won’t hinder their ability to repair Key City streets.

Director of Public Works Greg McCaffery says unfortunately, potholes are just part of having asphalt roadways.

“Asphalt by nature is a flexible pavement and it will crack. It’s going to crack, and we know that,” says McCaffery.

Like most residents, Sheridan Cabrera encounters them almost every day.

“The stop sign on Rebecca going on to Buffalo Gap is significant because it’s on my route usually,” says Cabrera.

These street improvements are patched with a material workers call “bubble gum,” which can be used to fill holes even when it’s raining.

“It’s very sticky, extremely sticky. So sticky that we can put this material on a pothole that has water in it and it will fill that void and it will stick in the hole,” says McCaffery.

Street services says more are being deployed since more rain is on the way.

“We can run up to four crews pothole patching. On any given day we have two pothole-patched crews out on the street. We’ll have one on the north side of town and one on the south side of town,” McCaffery says.

With the help of the smartphone app “See-Click-Fix,” locals can make it quicker and easier to report street problems to the city.