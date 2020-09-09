Heavy rains could impact farmers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As the rain continues to flow and the streets begin to fill with water, Waylan Jackson from Jackson Bros. Feed and Seed says this rain is good for growing grass for winter grazing.

“You know there’s a lot of plusses though, I call this a multimillion dollar rain,” he says.

But it may not be good for the current cotton season that will be harvested within the next 45 days.

“If this rain continued it could delay the harvest somewhat and it could also affect the grade of the cotton,” Jackson says.

Steve Estes from the Extension Office says that more rain could push back harvest.

“Now we’re getting rain which will certainly help but it won’t help as much as it could have if we would’ve had rain 30 days ago,” Estes says.

And both agriculture specialists say with wheat season approaching, the rain could play a significant role, possibly for the better.

“With the rains coming it’ll be full blast by the time that it begins to dry out, so it’ll be a lot of wheat that’ll get put in the ground,” Jackson says.

“This rain is tremendously beneficial to increase the soil moisture for farmers to be able to start planting wheat and get that up,” Estes says.

But one thing is clear, if there is more rain in the forecast, the next crop season may be pushed back.

“In West Texas, rain is almost always a good thing and always welcomed. Folks love to see it when we do have it. Bad thing is, sometimes when we do get it, we get more than we need at one time and that’s what’s happening now,” Estes says.

Farmers are preparing for the cotton harvest and hoping that the wheat planting will start on time.